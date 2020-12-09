World
Proposed new Swiss COVID-19 restrictions not aimed at skiing
- The government has already announced a raft of measures designed to restrict the virus's spread in ski areas.
09 Dec 2020
ZURICH: New restrictions under consideration by the Swiss government to tackle the worsening COVID-19 situation do not extend to outdoor sports, including skiing, Health Minister Alain Berset said on Tuesday.
The government has already announced a raft of measures designed to restrict the virus's spread in ski areas, including capacity limits on transport, but plans to keep the slopes open unlike neighbours France, Italy and Germany.
