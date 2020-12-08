AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,387 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.04%)
BR30 22,108 Decreased By ▼ -35.74 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,102 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,633 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rs15bn to be disbursed in youth in next 6 months: Usman Dar

  • He said the PM would inaugurate country’s first business community private airline Air Sial. Air Sial was being launched with over Rs 4 billion investment, he added.
APP 08 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Tuesday said that an amount of Rs. 2 billion has already disbursed among the youth under Prime Minister's Kamyab Naujawan Programme adding that Rs. 15 billion more would be disbursed in next six months.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting, he said that the PM would pay visit to Sialkot on Wednesday and announce historical development package worth Rs 17 billion for the city.

He said the PM would inaugurate country’s first business community private airline Air Sial. Air Sial was being launched with over Rs 4 billion investment, he added.

He said the PM would also launch clean drinking water project for the people of Sialkot.

Under Phase-1 of the project, over 400,000 people would get clean drinking water in next two years, he added.

Usman Dar said the Prime Minister would also lay foundation of five new parks under clean and green Pakistan initiatives in the district.

Criticizing the opposition and PML-N leadership, the SAPM said that opposition was making efforts to detract the country from economic progress.

“A woman is seeking resignation of elected representative who cannot even win a councilor seat,” he said.

He said the court had already declared both father and daughter (Nawaz and Mariyum Nawaz) culprits.

Usman Dar Kamyab Naujawan Programme

Rs15bn to be disbursed in youth in next 6 months: Usman Dar

Four Pakistanis make it to the Forbes 30 under 30 for North America

COVID hotspots: 'Smart lockdown' enforced in 55 areas of Lahore

Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM

Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact

As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required

Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog

PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters