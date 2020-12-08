AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
Ehsaas Programme playing vital role in reducing poverty in country: PM

  • He expressed these views during a meeting with Special Assistant on the Poverty Reduction and Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar here.
APP 08 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday highlighting the vital role being played by Ehsaas Programme in the country in poverty reduction and establishment of a welfare state appreciated the measures taken in that regard.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Special Assistant on the Poverty Reduction and Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar here.

During the meeting, Dr. Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister about Kafalat payments, final report of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, progress of Ehsaas One-Window Operation and Ehsaas Tahaffuz.

Besides, she also briefed in detail about changes in the Bait ul Maal Law with respect to shelters, and the measures being taken to ensure further transparency in Donation Management System.

