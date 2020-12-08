Pakistan
Ehsaas Programme playing vital role in reducing poverty in country: PM
- He expressed these views during a meeting with Special Assistant on the Poverty Reduction and Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar here.
08 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday highlighting the vital role being played by Ehsaas Programme in the country in poverty reduction and establishment of a welfare state appreciated the measures taken in that regard.
He expressed these views during a meeting with Special Assistant on the Poverty Reduction and Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar here.
During the meeting, Dr. Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister about Kafalat payments, final report of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, progress of Ehsaas One-Window Operation and Ehsaas Tahaffuz.
Besides, she also briefed in detail about changes in the Bait ul Maal Law with respect to shelters, and the measures being taken to ensure further transparency in Donation Management System.
By-polls will be held on vacant seats if opposition lawmakers tender resignations: PM
Ehsaas Programme playing vital role in reducing poverty in country: PM
Four Pakistanis make it to the Forbes 30 under 30 for North America
COVID hotspots: 'Smart lockdown' enforced in 55 areas of Lahore
Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM
Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact
As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required
Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs
Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog
PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif
Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws
Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report
Read more stories
Comments