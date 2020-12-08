Following One Million Downloads, Likee All Set to Launch Operations in Pakistan

World's leading global short video creation platform with around 150 million unique monthly users worldwide, Likee is all set to launch its operations in Pakistan.

The platform has already crossed a million downloads mark in the country and is expected to make new records with the localized version launch.

The Singapore-based app is unique in the sense that it offers users the capability to easily create videos and add special effects to them. The special effects can be four-dimensional, attractive, and dynamic stickers as well as a video editing tool. The platform plans to employ resources in the channel sales development, content operations, brand safety teams, and influencer talent management spheres.

The planned launch is considered a timely step as Pakistan has a market of 76.38 million internet users, according to the estimates of the current year. Interestingly, the number of users increased during the past year by 11 million. If we look at social media users, it stands at 37 million as of now, according to the report. Stats also suggest a 73 percent of online users preferably watch videos. So, investing in video consumption and creation area may open limitless avenues of growth for the platform.

Definitely, the short video platform is the most popular and fast-growing industry around the world only in the past three years. In 2019, the total user number of short video APPs are over 9 billion around the world, which generates over 2,000 billion industry only in one country.

It has emerged as a production tool for many talents. With filters, effects, and so many additional editing capabilities built into the app itself, a career as a video content creator suddenly became a viable opportunity for many millions more.

With a reach of 200 million monthly users worldwide, the app was ranked first in the "Top 10 Breakout Apps" series according to the App Annie's report in 2019, as well as the fourth most downloaded application worldwide in January 2020.

The app was released in 2017 by Bigo Technology Pte Ltd., one of the fastest-growing internet companies in the world, focusing on the development of different Artificial Intelligence applications such as Bigo Live and Imo.