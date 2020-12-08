AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
Pakistan invites Global Tech Giants for Partnerships

  • Fawad Chaudhry invited tech giants like Huawei and others to form new partnerships with Pakistan, while expressing high hopes for the Dubai GITEX 2020 conference.
BR Web Desk Updated 08 Dec 2020

Pakistan is looking forward to forming new partnerships with tech giants like Huawei, according to a recent tweet by Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Science & Technology.

The Federal Minister also expressed high hopes for the Dubai GITEX 2020 conference in his recent tweet. "Dubai #GITEX2020 technology will reshape the world," he tweeted.

GITEX is an inaugural UAE-Israel Future Digital Economy Summit which presents vast opportunities for business collaborations, investor networking, sharing of ideas and experiencing mind-boggling innovations of two of the world’s most future-driven nations.

The five-day conference is back for its 40th anniversary. The GITEX Conference has previously hosted 1,200+ innovative tech enterprises, startups and government entities from 60+ countries, 200+ investors and VCs from 30+ countries, and 350+ speakers from 30 countries live on-stage, delivering 280+ hours of powerful content.

In his recent tweets, Fawad Chaudhry invites tech giants like Huawei and others to invest and collaborate with local innovators in Pakistan.

