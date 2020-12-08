Pakistan invites Global Tech Giants for Partnerships

Pakistan is looking forward to forming new partnerships with tech giants like Huawei, according to a recent tweet by Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Science & Technology.

The Federal Minister also expressed high hopes for the Dubai GITEX 2020 conference in his recent tweet. "Dubai #GITEX2020 technology will reshape the world," he tweeted.

GITEX is an inaugural UAE-Israel Future Digital Economy Summit which presents vast opportunities for business collaborations, investor networking, sharing of ideas and experiencing mind-boggling innovations of two of the world’s most future-driven nations.

The five-day conference is back for its 40th anniversary. The GITEX Conference has previously hosted 1,200+ innovative tech enterprises, startups and government entities from 60+ countries, 200+ investors and VCs from 30+ countries, and 350+ speakers from 30 countries live on-stage, delivering 280+ hours of powerful content.

In his recent tweets, Fawad Chaudhry invites tech giants like Huawei and others to invest and collaborate with local innovators in Pakistan.