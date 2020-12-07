AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.14%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
JSCL 30.16 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.27%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
OGDC 101.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.48%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
PIOC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-2.46%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
TRG 74.66 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.39%)
UNITY 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,388 Decreased By ▼ -10.57 (-0.24%)
BR30 22,144 Decreased By ▼ -105.29 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,115 Decreased By ▼ -91.69 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,626 Decreased By ▼ -56.62 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Different steps taken under Green Initiatives: President

  • He said the world was facing environmental challenges and now it was drifting from use of oil resources towards more alternative resources.
APP 07 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi Monday said that different measures had been taken under the Green Initiative to transform the country into clean and green.

Addressing a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said that after taking responsibilities of his office, all possible steps were taken for trees plantation, conservation, reduction in expenditures, and focus on cooperation in corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The president said the country was facing different challenges, so focus was made upon CSR to reduce burden on the national exchequer. Further steps were taken to convert electricity system on solar system, he added.

He said the world was facing environmental challenges and now it was drifting from use of oil resources towards more alternative resources.

The wildlife was also facing threats while the whole world was in the grip of coronavirus pandemic.

The president observed that philanthropists in the country had supported the poor during the pandemic.The government looked after the poor people with Ehsaas programme, he added.

The president also stressed upon strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the second wave of coronavirus which included wearing of masks, frequent hand washing and observing of social distancing.

He said that other people could be guided with observance of these SOPs, which could lead to further containment of pathogen.

The president observed that the Ulema had also played an important role in the implementation of SOPs.

Compared with the rest of the world, Pakistan had observed these SOPs, he added.

He further opined that the nation was transforming and with discipline, it was moving on the path of change.

The president said it was a collective responsibility to keep the environment neat and clean.

He said during Covid 19, billions of rupees investment was witnessed in different sectors of the country. The construction sector of the country was progressing and the macroeconomic indicators were showing positive trends, he added.

According to Prime Minister Imran Khan there was need to control corruption, he said, adding that Islamic values were based upon just distribution of wealth in the society.

Coronavirus Dr. Arif Alvi standard operating procedures

Different steps taken under Green Initiatives: President

PM for necessary measures to bring about further improvement in power sector

PDM leaders adamant to hold rally in Lahore despite govt's warning

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate soars to 9.71%; cases rise to highest since July 2

Govt forms special cabinet committee for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

Hafeez Shaikh lauds provinces for controlling prices, directs for action against hoarders

China calls for new talks with US after Biden win

COVID-19 lockdowns devastated working class with distant recovery, survey finds

Collective efforts needed to eradicate menace of drugs from society: PM

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah gets first dose of COVID-19 trial vaccine

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters