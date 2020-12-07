Different steps taken under Green Initiatives: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi Monday said that different measures had been taken under the Green Initiative to transform the country into clean and green.

Addressing a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said that after taking responsibilities of his office, all possible steps were taken for trees plantation, conservation, reduction in expenditures, and focus on cooperation in corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The president said the country was facing different challenges, so focus was made upon CSR to reduce burden on the national exchequer. Further steps were taken to convert electricity system on solar system, he added.

He said the world was facing environmental challenges and now it was drifting from use of oil resources towards more alternative resources.

The wildlife was also facing threats while the whole world was in the grip of coronavirus pandemic.

The president observed that philanthropists in the country had supported the poor during the pandemic.The government looked after the poor people with Ehsaas programme, he added.

The president also stressed upon strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the second wave of coronavirus which included wearing of masks, frequent hand washing and observing of social distancing.

He said that other people could be guided with observance of these SOPs, which could lead to further containment of pathogen.

The president observed that the Ulema had also played an important role in the implementation of SOPs.

Compared with the rest of the world, Pakistan had observed these SOPs, he added.

He further opined that the nation was transforming and with discipline, it was moving on the path of change.

The president said it was a collective responsibility to keep the environment neat and clean.

He said during Covid 19, billions of rupees investment was witnessed in different sectors of the country. The construction sector of the country was progressing and the macroeconomic indicators were showing positive trends, he added.

According to Prime Minister Imran Khan there was need to control corruption, he said, adding that Islamic values were based upon just distribution of wealth in the society.