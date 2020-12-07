Business & Finance
Japan's coincident index rises 4.9 points in October
TOKYO: Japan's coincident indicator index rose for the fifth straight month in October, the Cabinet Office said on Monday, indicating the economy was recovering moderately.
The index of coincident economic indicators, which consists of a range of data including factory output, employment and retail sales, grew a preliminary 4.9 points from the previous month to 89.7 in October, the Cabinet Office said.
The index of leading economic indicators, which is a gauge of the economy a few months ahead and is compiled using data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, increased 0.5 point to 93.8.
