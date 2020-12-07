AVN 71.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.96%)
South Korea's Moon orders coronavirus testing to be expanded amid third wave

  • Moon said testing sites should operate longer hours to allow people working.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday ordered testing for the new coronavirus to be expanded by mobilizing the military and more people from the public service, as the country continued to report triple-digit daily new cases.

Moon said testing sites should operate longer hours to allow people working to get tested at their convenience and more drive-through testing facilities should be set up, presidential Blue House spokesman Chung Man-ho told a briefing.

Coronavirus south korea Moon Jae in

South Korea's Moon orders coronavirus testing to be expanded amid third wave

