Two sisters inadvertently cross into IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Two sisters hailing from Abbaspur area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK's) inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and entered Illegalyy Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) where they were arrested by the occupied territory's police.

Both sisters were identified as Laiba Zubair and Sana Zubair.

"We have already approached the Indian side through relevant channels," said Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement.

The sisters are likely to be returned on Monday (today), he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020