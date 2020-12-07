Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences: Punjab sanctions post of Prof for paediatric neurosurgery department

LAHORE: The Punjab government has sanctioned the post of Prof of Paediatric Neurosurgery for setting up paediatric neurosurgery department in the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) while the facility of neuro angiography will also be provided soon so that all diagnostic and treatment facilities could be available to the patients under one roof.

These views were expressed by Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Executive Director (ED), PINS, about the 2-year performance of the Institute and future plans. MS Dr Ali Razzaq, AMS Dr Shahid Mehmood, DF Muhammad Arif, NS Razia Shamim, Budget and Accounts Officer Kabir Niazi, doctors, pharmacists and employees were also present on this occasion.

Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood said that in the light of the health vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab Government has provided a budget of Rs59 crore for providing free medicine and surgery equipment to the patients undergoing treatment at the Neuro Institute. In addition, a grant of Rs39 crore has been provided in the annual development program for the provision of missing facilities.

He disclosed that since the autonomous status of PINS, the number of 350 new posts in various fields has increased to 1,200 and this step has further enhanced the performance of the Institution and the quality of patient care. Prof Mahmood said that no institution can develop without discipline, hard work, merit and transparency so we have to perform our duties like a team working with professionalism.

ED PINS said that in neurosurgery medical technology of developed countries has been introduced in the country, which will eliminate the need for citizens to go abroad for treatment and will save foreign exchange while also reducing medical expenses. He said that Neurosurgery is a separate specialisation and the decision to make 'PINS' autonomous was a good move by the Government with far-reaching results and PINS is rapidly advancing education and research in the field of treatment of mental illness and surgery.

Prof Khalid said that this institute has made a name for itself internationally in the field of medicine in a short span of time. He further said that 250 contract employees have been regularised so that they can perform their services with more diligence than before.

Similarly, to make the security of the institute foolproof, about 200 CCTV cameras have been installed while uniforms of different colours have also been introduced for the employees of Grade 1 to 4 so that every employee can be identified.

