AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
BOP 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 21.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 129.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 206.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
UNITY 27.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Dec 07, 2020
World

Peru farmworkers block Pan-American Highway again in pay dispute

AFP 07 Dec 2020

ICA, (Peru): Striking Peruvian workers temporarily erected new blockades on the Pan-American Highway on Saturday, a day after they had ended a five-day blockage following the shelving of a controversial agricultural law. "We want to solve the salary issue," said a worker manning a blockade near the city of Ica, 275 kilometers (170 miles) south of the capital Lima.

The workers, demanding that agro-exporting companies raise their salaries from $11 to $18 a day, used rocks, burning tires and an overturned minivan to block the highway.

The blockade near Ica began shortly before noon. Within minutes, buses carrying some 200 police arrived and three hours later the protesters dispersed.

On Thursday, police opened fire on one group of protesting farm workers, killing one worker, in the first labour dispute confronting President Francisco Sagasti since the centrist politician took office three weeks ago.

Workers had cheered word Friday that Peru's Congress, at Sagasti's behest, had repealed a law that gave exporters tax breaks but kept wages at a level workers considered unfairly low.

"The new blockades are because there is no agreement yet between the companies and the workers," one of them, Elvis Rodriguez, told AFP.

The Pan-American Highway was also blocked again Saturday near La Libertad, 490 kilometers north of Liba, according to local media, in protest of the death Thursday of a 19-year-old worker who died when police moved to clear a blockade.

Earlier blockades in Ica, a region known for its grape production, stranded some 2,000 cargo trucks and dozens of buses carrying passengers on the Pan-American Highway, which runs in Peru from its border with Ecuador in the north to Chile in the south. The country's major east-west highway was briefly blocked Friday by metalworkers, but police using teargas quickly dispersed them.

