AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
BOP 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 21.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 129.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 206.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
UNITY 27.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Australian, Japanese companies study deep sea carbon capture project off Australia

Reuters 07 Dec 2020

MELBOURNE: An Australian company has lined up the country's national science agency and Japanese firms to work on a plan to capture carbon dioxide, and liquefy and transport it to a site offshore Australia to be injected under the seabed.

The push comes as the Australian government recently named carbon capture and storage as one of five priority technologies it would fund in an A$18 billion ($13 billion) plan to help cut carbon emissions.

Perth-based Transborders Energy, leading the deepC Store project, said on Monday it wants to capture carbon emissions from liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants and other industrial plants in Australia and the Asia Pacific.

If studies and engineering design work go ahead on target, the project could start burying CO2 after 2027, Chief Executive Officer Daein Cha said.

"We want to advance the project while government funding is available," Cha told Reuters.

Using technology it has developed for small-scale floating LNG production, Transborders wants to set up a floating facility off Australia which could inject 1.5 million tonnes a year of CO2 under the seabed.

Cha did not say how much deepC Store would cost, but said his benchmark is the Northern Lights project, a similar project led by Norway's Equinor in the North Sea, which is expected to cost 6.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($788 million).

Transborders has signed preliminary agreements to work with the Commonwealth Science and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Kyushu Electric Power Co, Osaka Gas Co, the Australian arm of Tokyo Gas Co, engineering firm Add Energy and contractor TechnipFMC.

Australian, Japanese companies study deep sea carbon capture project off Australia

PM rules out lockdown option

Indonesia minister held over pandemic aid corruption

Deadline for filing of tax returns: Tax experts question wisdom of FBR authorities

July-December 2020: FBR has to collect Rs2,210bn to meet revenue target

Electricity supply to AJK: FD to devise formula to release dues of 3 Discos: Nepra

'Senate will now hold NAB accountable,' says Mandviwalla

Why Secretary AD transferred?

Indicators show strong showing despite Covid-19: minister

China completes its first-ever docking in lunar orbit

Saudi, Israeli officials spar at regional conference

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.