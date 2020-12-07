'Govt completes work on CDT at Nullah Lai'

RAWALPINDI: Commissioner Rawalpindi, Capt Muhammad Mehmood (retd) on Sunday said that the government has completed work on Check Dam Technology (CDT) at Nullah Lai in order to increase the ground water level as part of Lai Expressway Project.

With the help of the Check Dam Technology, he said that the falling water table of Rawalpindi city can be increased by slowing down or stopping the flow of water. Commissioner Rawalpindi expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the expressway project.