PDM's threat to get resignations merely a joke: Awan

Recorder Report 07 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that PDM's threat to get resignations is merely a joke and the government will not fall into the trap of the opposition.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Awan said the PDM is putting the lives of the people in danger only to safeguard its political interests. "The PDM is responsible for increasing number of corona cases. The insensible opposition leaders are unable to understand the severity of the situation and they have nothing to do with the people's problems but only concerned to save their looted wealth," she added.

According to her, the PDM leaders are mentally sick as they only care for themselves, not the public. She said the number of corona patients in Lahore has reached 60,266 during the last 24 hours.

She said that 662 confirmed cases have been reported and 25 patients have died in Punjab during the last 24 hours. The SACM said the number of active corona patients has reached 20,483 and a total of 3,162 patients have died in Punjab so far.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

