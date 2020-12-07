Filing of income tax returns: Hafeez, FBR urged to extend deadline by two months

KARACHI: President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Mian Anjum Nisar and its Vice President, Sheikh Sultan Rehman have urged the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, and Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Muhammad Javed Ghani to extend deadline for filing Annual Income Tax Returns from 8th December 2020 to 15th February 2021.

He said that a large number of business community members have not been able to file their tax returns mainly due to Covid-19 effects on whole of the working environment and now the second wave which is more severe and requiring strict observation of SOPs has also significantly disturbed business activities all over the country. This has slowed down the normal economic and commercial activities.

He further informed that there are also some discrepancies being faced by the filers in filing of income tax return when a tax payer is requested to file two types of returns relating to partnerships / importers & suppliers.

Mian Anjum Nisar has urged to extend the deadline of filing of income tax returns till 15th February 2021 as huge returns are pending for submission due to certain discrepancies while filing the returns, political situation and above all the severe rise in Covid-19 cases all over the country.

