AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
BOP 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 21.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 129.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 206.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
UNITY 27.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Filing of income tax returns: Hafeez, FBR urged to extend deadline by two months

KARACHI: President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Mian Anjum Nisar and its Vice...
Recorder Report 07 Dec 2020

KARACHI: President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Mian Anjum Nisar and its Vice President, Sheikh Sultan Rehman have urged the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, and Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Muhammad Javed Ghani to extend deadline for filing Annual Income Tax Returns from 8th December 2020 to 15th February 2021.

He said that a large number of business community members have not been able to file their tax returns mainly due to Covid-19 effects on whole of the working environment and now the second wave which is more severe and requiring strict observation of SOPs has also significantly disturbed business activities all over the country. This has slowed down the normal economic and commercial activities.

He further informed that there are also some discrepancies being faced by the filers in filing of income tax return when a tax payer is requested to file two types of returns relating to partnerships / importers & suppliers.

Mian Anjum Nisar has urged to extend the deadline of filing of income tax returns till 15th February 2021 as huge returns are pending for submission due to certain discrepancies while filing the returns, political situation and above all the severe rise in Covid-19 cases all over the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Filing of income tax returns: Hafeez, FBR urged to extend deadline by two months

PM rules out lockdown option

Indonesia minister held over pandemic aid corruption

Deadline for filing of tax returns: Tax experts question wisdom of FBR authorities

July-December 2020: FBR has to collect Rs2,210bn to meet revenue target

Electricity supply to AJK: FD to devise formula to release dues of 3 Discos: Nepra

'Senate will now hold NAB accountable,' says Mandviwalla

Why Secretary AD transferred?

Indicators show strong showing despite Covid-19: minister

China completes its first-ever docking in lunar orbit

Saudi, Israeli officials spar at regional conference

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.