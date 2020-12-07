AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
SNGPL reduces UFG losses by 1.60 percent

07 Dec 2020

LAHORE: In a major development, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced significant reduction in UFG and volumetric losses of the Company. Announcing the results for first quarter of Financial Year 2020-21of the three-year UFG Reduction Plan approved by ECC, the Company has declared 1.60% and 1,576 MMCF reduction in UFG losses and volumetric losses against targets of 1.25% and 1,425 MMCF respectively. The Company spokesperson said that this translates into financial savings of Rs. 755 Million.

It is pertinent to mention that SNGPL has initiated dedicated efforts for gas theft control; rectification of gas leakages; and resolution of measurement errors. In addition to it, special efforts were made for controlling the losses in areas with high UFG rate which affected the company in the past and contributed for more than 33% in total volumetric losses of company. Highlighting the key achievements made by SNGPL, the Company spokesperson said that average monthly gas losses in high UFG areas have been reduced by 40% from 1,413 MMCF to 856 MMCF with the help of law enforcement agencies.-PR

