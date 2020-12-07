49th martyrdom day of Major Shabbir observed

ISLAMABAD: The 49th martyrdom Day of 1971 war hero Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider was observed on Sunday. He was awarded Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan's highest military gallantry award, for his valour and bravery during the 1971 war against India. Pakistan Army paid glowing tribute to Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed who was also recipient of Sword from Pakistan Military Academy Kakul and Honour and Sitara-e-Jurat in 1965 war against India. "Tribute 2 Maj Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, NH, recipient of Sword of Honour, SJ in 65, NH in 71.

He symbolises valour & patriotism. His heroic actions in 65 & 71 wars remind us, it's not numbers but faith, devotion & courage in adversity which make nations triumph #OurMartyrsOurHeroes," said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet.

