AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
BOP 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 21.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 129.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 206.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
UNITY 27.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

49th martyrdom day of Major Shabbir observed

Recorder Report Updated 07 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The 49th martyrdom Day of 1971 war hero Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider was observed on Sunday. He was awarded Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan's highest military gallantry award, for his valour and bravery during the 1971 war against India. Pakistan Army paid glowing tribute to Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed who was also recipient of Sword from Pakistan Military Academy Kakul and Honour and Sitara-e-Jurat in 1965 war against India. "Tribute 2 Maj Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, NH, recipient of Sword of Honour, SJ in 65, NH in 71.

He symbolises valour & patriotism. His heroic actions in 65 & 71 wars remind us, it's not numbers but faith, devotion & courage in adversity which make nations triumph #OurMartyrsOurHeroes," said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

49th martyrdom day of Major Shabbir observed

PM rules out lockdown option

Indonesia minister held over pandemic aid corruption

Deadline for filing of tax returns: Tax experts question wisdom of FBR authorities

July-December 2020: FBR has to collect Rs2,210bn to meet revenue target

Electricity supply to AJK: FD to devise formula to release dues of 3 Discos: Nepra

'Senate will now hold NAB accountable,' says Mandviwalla

Why Secretary AD transferred?

Indicators show strong showing despite Covid-19: minister

China completes its first-ever docking in lunar orbit

Saudi, Israeli officials spar at regional conference

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.