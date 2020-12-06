AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
Russia reports record 29,039 new COVID-19 cases

  • Authorities confirmed 457 deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the official national death toll to 43,141.
Reuters 06 Dec 2020

MOSCOW: Russia reported a record high of 29,039 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the national total to 2,460,770 since the pandemic began.

Authorities confirmed 457 deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the official national death toll to 43,141.

