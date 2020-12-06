AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
BOP 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 21.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 129.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 206.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
UNITY 27.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

About 838,770 tons rice valuing US $ 499.485 million exported

APP 06 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: About 838,770 metric tons of rice valuing US $ 499.485 million exported during first four months of current financial year as compared the exports of 1,176,228 metric tons worth US $ 633.797 million of corresponding period of last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, rice exports from the country during the period from July-October, 2020-21 decreased by 21.19 percent as compared to the exports of the same period of last year.

During the period under review about 170,729 metric tons of Basmati rice worth US $168.745 million exported as against the exports of 283,458 metric tins valuing 259.099 million of same period of last year.

The exports of basmati rice during the period under review reduced by 34.87pc as compared the exports of same period of last year, the data reveled.

However, during last four months, exports of vegetable grew by 20.16pc as about 156,286 metric tons of vegetables worth US $ 66.554 million exported, which was recorded at 197,596 metric tons valuing US $ 55.386 million of same period of last year.

During the period from July-September, 2020-21, exports of meat and meat preparation registered growth of 5.83 pc as 30,403 metric tons of meat and meat products worth of US $ 102.968 million exported as compared the exports of 25,442 metric tons valuing US $ 97.300 million of same period of last year, it added.

It is worth mentioning here that in last four months of current financial year food group imports into the country grew by 43.49 percent as different food commodities costing US $ 2.272 billion imported as against the imports of 1.583 billion of the same period of last year.

On the other hand, food group exports from the country during the period review went down by 16.77 percent as it was recorded at US $ 1.331 billion from July-October, 2020 as compared to US $ 1.359 billion of the corresponding period of last year.

On month on month basis, the exports of food commodities post 13.42 percent reduction in month of October, 2020 as compared the same month of last year, whereas imports into the country during the period under review grew by 15.14 percent.

rice

About 838,770 tons rice valuing US $ 499.485 million exported

021Disrupt brings online 7300+ international and local innovators together to shake the Pakistani entrepreneurial ecosystem

Trump shows no surrender in first post-election rally

Britain's Queen Elizabeth to get Covid-19 vaccine 'in weeks': reports

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Last-ditch effort to save Brexit trade talks from failure

Record US virus cases as reports say British queen to get vaccine soon

UNGA adopts Pakistan sponsored resolution on inter-religious dialogue

PDM's alliance is 'unnatural', only strives to save its corruption: Qureshi

Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine in India

Tragic incident: Six patients die due to scarcity of oxygen at Khyber Teaching Hospital

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters