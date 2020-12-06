UNGA adopts Pakistan sponsored resolution on inter-religious dialogue

(Karachi) In yet another accomplishment for Prime Minister Imran Khan against rising Islamophobia, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted Pakistan sponsored resolution on inter-religious dialogue that emphasized the need to respect “sacred religious symbols”, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, Pakistan had urged the UN to play its role in ensuring respect for all religions and stop blasphemy under the name of freedom of speech. The resolution has been adopted by the UNGA. The resolution received a majority of 90 votes, none against, with 52 abstentions.

In a tweet, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi also congratulated the PM for highlighting the issue at the international level.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to leaders of the Muslim countries for a collective action to counter the growing trend of Islamophobia. The PM urged the leaders to act urgently against Islamophobia.

He said we are confronting a growing concern and restlessness amongst our Ummah as they see the rising tide of Islamophobia. He stated that it is incumbent on us as leaders of the Muslim world to collectively take the lead in breaking this cycle of hate and extremism, which nurtures violence and even death