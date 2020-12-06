Court directs cricket team captain, his family not to harass petitioner

LAHORE: A sessions court here Saturday directed Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam and his family members not to harass the petitioner and adjourned the proceedings on her application till December 14. The applicant alleged that after she approached the court of law against Azam for sexual harassment his family members started threatening her and asked her to withdraw the case.

She approached the concerned police station for registration of case but the respondent police officials refused to act in accordance with the law. An official of the concerned police station appeared before the court and contended that they did not refuse to act in accordance with the law on her application. He however said police want to know the facts of the case before registration of the case and for this purpose, they had called both the parties in police station.

He therefore sought time to bring both the parties around the table to find the facts. The court allowed time and adjourned the case accordingly till next hearing.

