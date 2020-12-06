Sugar price starts falling

LAHORE: The price of white refined sugar touched Rs7800-7900 per 100 kilograms in Akbari Mandi of Lahore on Saturday. Lahore Sugar Dealers Association President Asghar Butt told that since the start of crushing season in the province, prices of sugar have come down by Rs30 per kilograms or Rs300 per 100 kilograms.

He said that ex-mill price of the white refined sugar on Saturday was recorded at Rs74 per kilogram. He hoped that the prices of the commodity may further go down in days to come. Asghar was all praise for the sitting government and steps taken by the administration to contain the prices of the commodity which was rising before the start of the crushing season.

Hamid Akmal, another sugar seller in Akbari Market, said that the price of the commodity is falling with every passing day by rupee 1-2 per kilogram during the last twenty days.

