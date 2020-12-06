First aircraft of AirSial lands at Sialkot Int'l Airport

AVN
72.11
Increased By
▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
BOP
9.04
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC
136.40
Increased By
▲ 0.23 (0.17%)
DCL
9.75
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC
106.74
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
EFERT
61.40
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
EPCL
45.64
Increased By
▲ 0.34 (0.75%)
FCCL
21.46
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL
15.10
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL
15.26
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
HBL
129.98
Decreased By
▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
HUBC
84.54
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL
6.04
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL
28.37
Decreased By
▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
KAPCO
28.62
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL
3.69
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
LOTCHEM
13.20
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
MLCF
40.95
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
OGDC
102.95
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL
34.70
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL
12.83
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PIOC
95.43
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER
9.70
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL
92.83
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO
206.80
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
SNGP
44.23
Decreased By
▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL
16.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG
72.95
Decreased By
▼ -0.36 (-0.49%)
UNITY
27.36
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL
1.10
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (4.76%)
