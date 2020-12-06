First aircraft of AirSial lands at Sialkot Int'l Airport

SIALKOT: The first aircraft of AirSial landed at Sialkot International Airport on Saturday. A warm welcome was accorded to the AirSial aircraft by Sialkot exporters with a salute of water cannon in a ceremony at the airport.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq, Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Mian Naeem Javaid and several others attended the ceremony.