LHC approached to restrain PDM meeting

LAHORE: Judicial Activism Penal has approached the Lahore High Court seeking court direction for restraining Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public meeting in Lahore. The petitioner contended that the government had imposed ban on public meetings in wake of Corona Pandemic.

The petitioner also contended that the PDM holding public meeting in different cities of the country and putting the lives of the people of Pakistan at risk. The petitioner therefore prayed to restrain the respondent PDM to hold public meeting in Lahore.

