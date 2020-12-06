AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
Sports

Cricketer fined for breaching PCB Code of Conduct

Recorder Report Updated 06 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Southern Punjab's Salman Ali Agha has been fined 40 percent of his match-fee for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during his side's six wickets defeat against Northern in the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match. Salman was found to have violated Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which reads as: "Showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during a Match."

The incident happened in the second session's play of the penultimate day on Friday, when Salman, after being declared caught behind off Mohammad Nawaz, showed dissent by putting his hands on his helmet to express his disbelief and disappointment.

After the day's play, Salman pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Ali Naqvi. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Aftab Gillani and Faisal Afridi. All first offences in Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official warning and/or imposition of a fine of up to 70 percent of the applicable match fee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

