Askari-PIA credit card launched

06 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Askari Bank and PIA launched on Friday, one of the most promising and innovative Askari-PIA co brand credit card in a modest ceremony due to COVID SOPs. Askari Bank & PIA, being two market leaders in their respective industries have both long been associated with Pakistan's national identity and it was only natural that they join forces to create a unique value for their consumers. Hence the product has been designed keeping in mind safety and security in transaction combined with the ease in travel.

The unveiled card, in three tiers, Silver, Gold and Platinum have been loaded with some amazing features including complimentary PIA loyalty program membership, discounts on PIA tickets, local & international lounge access, accelerated mile earning compared with normal credit cards, priority check-in, generous startup points and much more.

Speaking on the occasion President Askari Bank Abid Sattar said that "Askari Bank is one of the country's leading credit card issuers and PIA is countries national airlines with a truly remarkable history & a promising future.

We are truly honoured to be associated with our national carrier. This is the first all Pakistani Card where both co brand partners are locally based. We see great potential in this partnership & we hope that this will prove to be beneficial for our Pakistani consumers."

While addressing the audience CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik, expressed his pleasure on the much awaited launch. He said that the card will be a true representation of a Pakistani Brand. This card is designed keeping in view this important but neglected segment. It is with great deliberation, research & the right intentions that we have developed a product that will reward its users greatly by paying them back for their loyalty and trust in our brand.-PR

