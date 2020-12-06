AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
Dec 06, 2020
Business & Finance

LCCI, govt depts pledge to turn Lahore into showcase of world

Recorder Report 06 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in a partnership of top government functionaries have evolved a new methodology to overcome infrastructure-related challenges. In a marathon meeting at the commissioner's office with Commissioner Lahore Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman in the chair, it was decided that all provincial government departments would join hands with the LCCI in its initiative to turn Lahore into a showcase of the world.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion while the representatives of other government departments including LDA, Municipal Corporation, TEPA, and WASA were also present in the meeting. It was also decided that the markets of Lahore would be jointly visited by the LCCI officials and the representatives of various government departments. In these visits, the team of Rescue 1122 would identify the places for the installation of water hydrants and the WASA team will connect these hydrants with the water pipes.

The LCCI and the Commissioner Office would ensure strong collaboration and hold regular meetings in the future in which all the concerned government officials would be present to track the progress on various issues hindering the development of Lahore.

The Commissioner informed the LCCI delegation that various initiatives are being taken for the development of Lahore. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that development of markets mean development of the economy as a major part of the business community is doing business in markets and is a major source of revenue for the government.

He said the long-standing issue of parking plazas needs urgent resolution through the joint efforts of the government and the private sector. He said that the LCCI has already identified sites in Lahore for the construction of parking plazas. He urged the government to start construction of parking plazas on a priority basis.

He further said that the encroachment problems need urgent attention of the government departments as encroachments also contribute to parking issues.

LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that the security issues in the major markets of Lahore would be addressed by the government by deploying more security personnel and taking other measures.

They said that the issue of the hanging electricity wires in the markets poses a great threat to the safety of people. The LESCO officials would also be taken on board in the market visits to resolve this issue. The LCCI office-bearers said that the old LCCI building which is of historic importance is in a deteriorating condition and would be renovated through joint efforts of government and private sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

