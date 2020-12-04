AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
CM asks his special assistant to project welfare projects comprehensively

  • The chief minister directed the SACM to project the government performance and public welfare projects comprehensively.
APP 04 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Special Assistant to CM (SACM) on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The chief minister directed the SACM to project the government performance and public welfare projects comprehensively.

The measures aimed at providing relief to masses as well as improving governance should be properly accentuated, he added.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) government had done what the past governments failed to for years, the CM said adding that the treacherous PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) narrative should also be vigorously countered.

The CM said that the one-man show had been done away with and the government was delivering all services as a team.

The prices of flour and sugar have been stabilised due to the timely decisions made by the Punjab government.

Punjab was the only province where 20-kg flour bags were available at a fixed rate and the sugar was also being provided at Rs. 81 in Sahulat bazaars, he added.

No one would be allowed to commit a dacoity on the public rights as the government was striving to create ease for the public.

Usman Buzdar said the anti-Pakistan narrative of the opposition parties had failed and the PDM was spreading coronavirus through their gatherings.

Regrettably, the rejected elements had no pain for the masses, he deplored.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan informed the CM that a strategy had been devised to properly project the government performance, adding that political orphans in the PDM would continue to face defeats.

These elements were following the enemy’s agenda while the opposition parties had faced defeat at every front, she added.

Regrettably, the cabal of opportunists had gone berserk in its lust for power, she said.

The corrupt in PDM wanted to block the development process to hide their misdeeds and corruption.

The nation had full trust in PM Imran Khan and the 220 million people will not be deceived by the certified looters, she added.

