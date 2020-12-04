AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.49%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
EFERT 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.85%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
JSCL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.68%)
OGDC 100.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
PAEL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
PSO 206.02 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.24%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
STPL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
TRG 71.41 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,375 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.02%)
BR30 22,115 Decreased By ▼ -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 42,048 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fawad lunches Huawei's IdeaHub

Tahir Amin 04 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday launched the IdeaHub - a product by Huawei that is set to change the way projectors are used everywhere, where meetings and offices will have new branding.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the federal minister said 5G would bring a revolution in the world as there was no limit to science. "Pakistan will not develop from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meetings. If we have to advance then there is a need to increase dependence on science and technology," he added.

The minister further said Pakistan was one of the few countries where IdeaHub had been inaugurated. 5G technology will revolutionise the world. After 5G, doctors will be able to sit in Washington and perform surgery in Lahore. In the next 15 to 20 years, vehicles will be shifted to electric. A new system is being developed for courts and prisons where judges and prisoners daily movement would be facilitated.

He said some people had lost their jobs because of technology, but YouTube had given them a new way to earn money. He said video meetings had increased in corona pandemic.

"Our ministry meetings have increased due to video conferencing," Chaudhry added.

Huawei IdeaHub comes with 4K and H.265 technologies to deliver crisp and life-like visuals, so one can share their laptop screens wirelessly for flexible collaboration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Fawad lunches Huawei's IdeaHub

'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread

Ensuring global Covid-19 vaccine access seen worth billions to rich nations

Industries: 'Peak hours' power rates abolished

Appointments of CEOs, MDs: Cabinet refuses to extend deadline

US tightens travel rules for Chinese Communist Party members

PIA decides to transfer 450 employees from Karachi to Islamabad

World food prices jump to six-year high: UN

Gwadar Smart City Master Plan approved

CPEC projects: China says there has been 'major progress recently'

EU Commission refuses to lift ban on Pakistani flights

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.