Fawad lunches Huawei's IdeaHub

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday launched the IdeaHub - a product by Huawei that is set to change the way projectors are used everywhere, where meetings and offices will have new branding.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the federal minister said 5G would bring a revolution in the world as there was no limit to science. "Pakistan will not develop from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meetings. If we have to advance then there is a need to increase dependence on science and technology," he added.

The minister further said Pakistan was one of the few countries where IdeaHub had been inaugurated. 5G technology will revolutionise the world. After 5G, doctors will be able to sit in Washington and perform surgery in Lahore. In the next 15 to 20 years, vehicles will be shifted to electric. A new system is being developed for courts and prisons where judges and prisoners daily movement would be facilitated.

He said some people had lost their jobs because of technology, but YouTube had given them a new way to earn money. He said video meetings had increased in corona pandemic.

"Our ministry meetings have increased due to video conferencing," Chaudhry added.

Huawei IdeaHub comes with 4K and H.265 technologies to deliver crisp and life-like visuals, so one can share their laptop screens wirelessly for flexible collaboration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020