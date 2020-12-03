AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.49%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
EFERT 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.85%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
JSCL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.68%)
OGDC 100.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
PAEL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
PSO 206.02 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.24%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
STPL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
TRG 71.41 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,375 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.02%)
BR30 22,115 Decreased By ▼ -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 42,048 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-0.02%)
Japan shares end near 29-yr peak as vaccines, stimulus draw closer

  • The Nikkei 225 Index ended up a modest 0.03pc at 26,809.37, but settled near its highest since April 1991, while the broader Topix rose 0.07pc to 1,775.25.
Reuters 03 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Japan shares held close to a 29-1/2-year high on Thursday as major countries moved closer to rolling out coronavirus vaccines, while hopes of more stimulus also boosted sentiment.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended up a modest 0.03pc at 26,809.37, but settled near its highest since April 1991, while the broader Topix rose 0.07pc to 1,775.25.

Real estate, consumer cyclicals, industrial companies, and financials rose in a sign that investors are betting on sectors that will benefit most from a revival in economic growth.

Britain on Wednesday became the first western country to approve Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine and said it would start immunization early next week, while U.S. authorities plan to begin vaccinations by mid-December.

In addition, Japan's government has committed to more fiscal spending and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to act swiftly on stimulus measures.

"There are reflationary elements in the global economy that will benefit Japanese equities," said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

"But we need to continue to hear good news about the vaccine and see no policy mistakes."

The Nikkei has rallied 17pc since the end of October on vaccine-related developments and more supportive policies from a Biden administration, but some analysts warned Japanese stocks may be overheating.

The stocks that gained the most on Thursday among the top 30 core Topix names were Central Japan Railway Co up 2.55pc, followed by Mitsui & Co Ltd rising 2.13pc.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Hoya Corp down 4.26pc, followed by Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd losing 3.89pc.

There were 126 advancers on the Nikkei index against 97 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 1.23 billion, compared to the average of 1.3 billion in the past 30 days.

