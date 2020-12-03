Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley

HAMBURG: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The tender deadline is Dec. 8.

A new tender had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of barley on Tuesday in which three trading houses participated.

The barley in the new tender can be sourced from optional origins.

Shipment is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are in 2021 between March 16-31, April 1-15, April 16-30 and May 1-15.