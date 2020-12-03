Business & Finance
Spain house prices grow for first time in 11 months, property portals say
- Prices were up 1pc compared to October and roughly 0.5pc against November last year, the first increase registered since January.
03 Dec 2020
MADRID: House prices in Spain grew in November after eleven months of straight losses, two of Spain's largest property portals said on Thursday.
Prices were up 1pc compared to October and roughly 0.5pc against November last year, the first increase registered since January, property portals Idealista and Fotocasa said, as Spaniards seek different living arrangements amid COVID.
