World
Pakistani Army Cadet wins ‘overall best foreign national Military Cadet' award at Royal Military College
- "This is a testament to the highest training standards of dedicated and committed Junior leadership of Pakistan Army," DG ISPR tweeted.
03 Dec 2020
The Australian Royal Military College Duntroon has declared a Pakistan Army cadet the overall best foreign national Military Cadet.
In a tweet, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar announced that Cadet Muhammad Haris Mairaj was declared overall best foreign national Military Cadet passing out parade held at the Royal Military College, Duntroon, Australia.
"This is a testament to the highest training standards of dedicated and committed Junior leadership of Pakistan Army," the DG ISPR added.
Breakthrough: Saudi Arabia and Qatar close to striking a preliminary pact to resolve Gulf crisis
Pakistani Army Cadet wins ‘overall best foreign national Military Cadet' award at Royal Military College
Former PM Zafarullah Jamali passes away in Rawalpindi
Govt-IPPs MoUs granted cabinet sanction
Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges
Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC
Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned
B2C e-commerce exports: State Bank issues regulatory framework
STZA being set up through ordinance
G-B: PM announces two new parks
Fitch sees real growth at meagre 0.8 percent
Ex-mill price of sugar down by Rs20/kg: PM
Read more stories
Comments