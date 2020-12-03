Pakistani Army Cadet wins ‘overall best foreign national Military Cadet' award at Royal Military College

The Australian Royal Military College Duntroon has declared a Pakistan Army cadet the overall best foreign national Military Cadet.

In a tweet, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar announced that Cadet Muhammad Haris Mairaj was declared overall best foreign national Military Cadet passing out parade held at the Royal Military College, Duntroon, Australia.

"This is a testament to the highest training standards of dedicated and committed Junior leadership of Pakistan Army," the DG ISPR added.