AVN 70.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.3%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 134.03 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.31%)
DCL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC 107.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.7%)
EFERT 61.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
FCCL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
HASCOL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
HBL 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
HUBC 84.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
JSCL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.41%)
KAPCO 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
MLCF 40.51 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.33%)
OGDC 101.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.02%)
PAEL 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PIBTL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
PIOC 95.74 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.63%)
POWER 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 92.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.62%)
PSO 207.50 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (2.98%)
SNGP 45.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.49%)
STPL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.33%)
TRG 70.44 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (4.17%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
BR100 4,393 Increased By ▲ 19.26 (0.44%)
BR30 22,226 Increased By ▲ 72.62 (0.33%)
KSE100 42,283 Increased By ▲ 255.14 (0.61%)
KSE30 17,737 Increased By ▲ 68.77 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

U.S. military to keep two larger Afghan bases after drawdown to 2,500

  • Army General Mark Milley said that in addition to the two larger bases, the United States would also keep “several satellite bases.”
Reuters 03 Dec 2020

The Pentagon has approved drawdown plans in Afghanistan that will still keep two larger bases in the country as officials carry out President Donald Trump’s orders to slash troop levels to 2,500 by Jan. 15, the top U.S. general said on Wednesday.

Trump’s post-election decision last month to cut nearly half of the roughly 4,500 troops currently in Afghanistan came before military leaders could devise plans to execute a drawdown, leaving many questions unanswered about the future U.S. military mission after Trump leaves office on Jan. 20.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, offered the first details about the drawdown at an event hosted by the Brookings Institution think tank. He said that in addition to the two larger bases, the United States would also keep “several satellite bases.”

He said the U.S. military will also continue its two core missions: aiding Afghan security forces who are locked in a grinding conflict with Taliban insurgents and carrying out counterterrorism operations against Islamic State and al Qaeda militants.

However, Milley did not disclose which bases in Afghanistan would be shuttered or say what capabilities would be lost as the United States removes 2,000 troops from the country. He declined to speculate about what President-elect Joe Biden may decide.

“What comes after that, that will be up to a new administration,” Milley said.

As the United States prepares to withdraw more troops, the U.S.-backed Afghan government and Taliban representatives reached a preliminary deal on Wednesday to press on with peace talks. It was their first written agreement in 19 years of war that Milley said has long been stalemated, with neither side able to defeat the other on the battlefield.

Looking back, Milley said the United States had “achieved a modicum of success” in Afghanistan. He stressed the importance of peace talks, even as he acknowledged that the idea of sitting down with Taliban representatives was “odious” to some people.

“But that is in fact the most common way that insurgencies end, is through a power-sharing negotiated settlement,” he said.

The Taliban were ousted from power in 2001 by U.S.-led forces for refusing to hand over al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, the architect of the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States. A U.S.-backed government has held power in Afghanistan since then, although the Taliban have control over wide areas of the country.

US Afghanistan

U.S. military to keep two larger Afghan bases after drawdown to 2,500

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC

Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned

B2C e-commerce exports: State Bank issues regulatory framework

STZA being set up through ordinance

G-B: PM announces two new parks

Fitch sees real growth at meagre 0.8 percent

Ex-mill price of sugar down by Rs20/kg: PM

Subsidy payments: Direct releases described as 'financial indiscipline'

PM approves Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters