AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG 67.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,374 Increased By ▲ 38.56 (0.89%)
BR30 22,153 Increased By ▲ 141.16 (0.64%)
KSE100 42,027 Increased By ▲ 362.11 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,668 Increased By ▲ 134.83 (0.77%)
'Transforming' Karachi

Nasim Sultan 03 Dec 2020

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item "Projects under Karachi Transformation Plan: Planning ministry for utilization of Bahria Town settlement amount" carried by the newspaper yesterday. According to it, "Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has proposed that Ministry of Law and Justice should file a reference in the Supreme Court for utilization of the Bahria Town settlement amount for the projects under Karachi Transformation Plan." The planning ministry which is headed by Asad Umar has made a weighty proposal.

It has to be noted that the incumbent PTI government has suddenly brought Karachi under greater focus. One of the reasons behind this approach is realization in Islamabad that the city of teeming millions, which is also country's economic hub, has suffered far too much for too long. The government will be required to undertake all Karachi projects with utmost seriousness by injecting into this city's infrastructure investment that it truly deserves. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet did not take up one of the key agenda items - Karachi Transformation Plan - in its yesterday's meeting for some seemingly plausible reasons. My point in this regard is that planned Karachi projects must not fall victim to bureaucratic procrastination.

Nasim Sultan (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

