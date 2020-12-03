'Transforming' Karachi

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item "Projects under Karachi Transformation Plan: Planning ministry for utilization of Bahria Town settlement amount" carried by the newspaper yesterday. According to it, "Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has proposed that Ministry of Law and Justice should file a reference in the Supreme Court for utilization of the Bahria Town settlement amount for the projects under Karachi Transformation Plan." The planning ministry which is headed by Asad Umar has made a weighty proposal.

It has to be noted that the incumbent PTI government has suddenly brought Karachi under greater focus. One of the reasons behind this approach is realization in Islamabad that the city of teeming millions, which is also country's economic hub, has suffered far too much for too long. The government will be required to undertake all Karachi projects with utmost seriousness by injecting into this city's infrastructure investment that it truly deserves. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet did not take up one of the key agenda items - Karachi Transformation Plan - in its yesterday's meeting for some seemingly plausible reasons. My point in this regard is that planned Karachi projects must not fall victim to bureaucratic procrastination.

Nasim Sultan (Karachi)

