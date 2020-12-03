Markets
New York cotton
03 Dec 2020
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Dec'20 70.16 70.16 69.98 70.01 09:46 - -0.58 72 70.59
Dec 02
Mar'21 72.06 72.46 71.35 71.60 12:49 - -0.59 17226 72.19
Dec 02
May'21 72.93 73.29 72.23 72.48 12:49 - -0.59 3205 73.07
Dec 02
=================================================================================
