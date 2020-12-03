'Companies spent a lot of money on roundabouts'

KARACHI: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has expressed its grave concerns over the administrative actions at the roundabouts in the Korangi Industrial Area. KATI President Saleem-uz-Zaman said that on a request by the municipal administration, KATI had asked the industries to "adopt" the roundabouts in the Korangi Industrial Area as their contribution towards beautification of the city.

He said that in response to our requests and assurances by the administration, some private companies invested millions of rupees for sprucing up these roundabouts. Moreover, they had been paying hundreds of thousands of rupees a month on the maintenance of those roundabouts.

"Now the administration people appeared abruptly and striped off these renovated roundabouts on the basis of an order against advertisement at public places," he added.

He said that the roundabouts in the Korangi Industrial Area had been "adopted" which could not be called "advertisement" in the strictest sense of the word. He urged the local bodies' minister of Sindh, Nasir Shah, to take immediate notice of this action and have it revised.

