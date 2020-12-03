Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
03 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Right Credit on
==============================================================================================
AGP Limited 31.12.2020 10% Interim Cash Dividend 01.12.2020
Lalpir Power Limited 31.12.2020 10% Interim Cash Dividend 02.12.2020
Pakgen Power Limited 31.12.2020 10% Interim Cash Dividend 02.12.2020
Pakistan International Container 31.12.2020 68% Interim Cash Dividend 02.12.2020
Terminal Limited
==============================================================================================
