Barrister Khalid takes oath as G-B CM

Recorder Report 02 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Khalid Khurshid took oath on Tuesday as third Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan at a small yet an impressive ceremony. Barrister Khurshid, who has recently turned 40, has become the youngest chief minister of GB.

He was administered oath by GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon at the Governor House in Gilgit-Baltistan. Khurshid was elected chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday as he defeated the candidate of joint opposition with a big margin of 13 votes. He won the seat from GBLA-13 (Astore-1) in the GB Legislative Assembly elections held on November 15.

Talking to journalists after taking oath, he said that he would make all out efforts to work for the uplift of the area as his sole purpose was to serve the people of the mountainous region without any discrimination. He said that he would also request the opposition parties to help him in ending the sense of deprivation among the people of the area, as together - all the political parties - could change the fate of the less-developed region.

He said that the time had come to shun the differences and join hands for the uplift of the area, adding the PTI leadership was committed to serve the poor and the downtrodden, and all out efforts would be made to materialise the dream of PM Imran Khan to uplift the region.

Later in a series of tweets, the newly-elected chief minister said that his government will work day and night to address all deprivations that the region witnessed in the past.

