AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Wheat slides 3pc on Russian export prospects; soy, corn also sag

  • Soybean and corn futures dipped as welcome rains fell on parts of crop areas in Brazil and Argentina,
  • It does make a little bit more (wheat) available to the world market.
Reuters 01 Dec 2020

CHICAGO: US wheat futures fell about 3% on Monday on prospects that Russia, the world's top supplier of the food grain, may raise its export quota, analysts said, along with long liquidation and profit-taking at the end of the month.

Soybean and corn futures dipped as welcome rains fell on parts of crop areas in Brazil and Argentina,

As of 12:53 p.m. CST (1853 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade March wheat was down 19-1/2 cents at $5.86-1/2 per bushel. CBOT January soybeans were down 21-1/4 cents at $11.70-1/2 a bushel and March corn was down 8-3/4 cents at $4.25 a bushel.

Wheat fell after Russia's agriculture ministry said the country may increase the size of its grain export quota planned for Feb. 15 to June 30 to 17.5 million tonnes, from 15 million tonnes.

"It does make a little bit more (wheat) available to the world market," said Jack Scoville, vice president for Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Also, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) raised its estimate of the country's 2020/21 wheat production to 31.17 million tonnes, up from 28.91 million previously.

CBOT soybean and corn futures retreated after early advances, pressured by weekend rains in dry areas of Argentina and southern Brazil.

"The worry about dry weather in South America, especially Brazil and Argentina, has been supporting soybeans in the past week and now we are seeing rain in parts of these countries," said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager.

CBOT most-active corn futures touched their highest level since July 2019 in early moves on Monday before turning lower. And the benchmark soybean contract turned down after failing for a fourth straight session to match its Nov. 23 high of $12 a bushel.

"When you are in a weather market and all of a sudden the weather changes, you are going to get a reaction," Scoville said. "Plus, there is some liquidation just because it is the end of the month, and some of the funds are booking some profits."

US wheat futures

Wheat slides 3pc on Russian export prospects; soy, corn also sag

PDM announces nationwide protests on Friday, Sunday

China’s Defence Minister calls on COAS Bajwa

Gilgit Baltistan Assembly elects PTI's Khalid Khurshid as CM

PM firm to recover looted money sent abroad

Moderna says will request US, Europe vaccine authorization Monday

Punjab police chief orders removal of containers, barriers from routes leading to PDM rally venue

OIC decides to hold the 2021 CFM Session in Pakistan

White House's Kushner headed to Saudi, Qatar: reports

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist as it mulls response

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters