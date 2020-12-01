AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Technology

Brazil's Petrobras sees oil exports, asset sales accelerating over 5 years

  • In a virtual presentation to investors during the firm's annual Petrobras Day, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known.
  • Crude exports, however, should climb to an average of 891,000 bpd from the 445,000 bpd.
Reuters 01 Dec 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil's Petrobras on Monday projected a rapid jump in oil exports and increased divestments in the 2021-2025 period, as the state-controlled firm doubles down on its core strategies of boosting exports and reducing debt.

In a virtual presentation to investors during the firm's annual Petrobras Day, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said domestic oil sales should fall to 1.252 million bpd in the five-year period ending in 2025, versus 1.348 million bpd in the five years ending in 2019.

Crude exports, however, should climb to an average of 891,000 bpd from the 445,000 bpd that the company averaged in the period ending in 2019. China has emerged as Petrobras' most important export market, but Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco has said the company is working to develop additional markets, such as India.

In the same presentation, which was accompanied by executives' comments, the company said it planned to divest $25 billion to $35 billion in assets from 2021 to 2025. That was up from the $20 billion to $30 billion in divestments Petrobras had projected for 2020-2024.

The comments and presentation reflected plans by Petrobras to shift back into gear, following the crude price crash and economic downturn brought about by the pandemic, which slowed its divestment program to a crawl.

The comments followed and elaborated upon the company's five-year business plan released last week, which disappointed investors due to a lower-than-expected production outlook for 2021.

Brazil-listed preferred shares in the company fell 1.8% in afternoon trade, slightly underperforming Brazil's benchmark Bovespa equities index, which was down 1.5%.

Regarding asset sales, executives said the divestment of Petrobras' gas distribution unit Liquigas should be formalized in December, while preliminary sale agreements for the company's REFAP and REPAR refineries should be signed in the first quarter.

The company, however, will have to restart the leasing process for a natural gas facility in Bahia state in early 2021, after the only bidder in the previous round was disqualified due to corruption-related concerns, Petrobras downstream head Anelise Lara said.

Petrobras will also need to re-model the divestment of its Gaspetro natural gas unit, after antitrust authorities rejected the sale of the unit earlier in November.

Petrobras

Brazil's Petrobras sees oil exports, asset sales accelerating over 5 years

PDM announces nationwide protests on Friday, Sunday

China’s Defence Minister calls on COAS Bajwa

Gilgit Baltistan Assembly elects PTI's Khalid Khurshid as CM

PM firm to recover looted money sent abroad

Moderna says will request US, Europe vaccine authorization Monday

Punjab police chief orders removal of containers, barriers from routes leading to PDM rally venue

OIC decides to hold the 2021 CFM Session in Pakistan

White House's Kushner headed to Saudi, Qatar: reports

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist as it mulls response

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters