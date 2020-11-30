Rupee gains 04 paisas against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee gained 04 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs. 159.42 against the previous day's closing of 159.46.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs. 159.2 and Rs. 160.2, respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 77 paisas and closed at Rs. 190.97 against the last day’s trading of Rs. 190.20, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs. 1.53, whereas an increase of 07 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound which was traded at Rs. 212.81 as compared to its last closing of Rs. 212.74.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by one paisa each to close at Rs. 43.40 and Rs. 42.50 respectively.