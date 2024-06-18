PMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in Punjab, KP, GB from June 18 to 22

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted wind, rain and thunderstorms in different parts of the country between June 18 and 22.

According to the Met Office, the weather will remain hot and dry in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on June 16 and 17. However, rain and thunderstorms are expected to start on Friday evening/night and Saturday morning in these areas. From June 18 to 22, intermittent periods of rain, wind, and thunderstorms are predicted, particularly in parts of GB and AJK.

KP’s southern parts are likely to experience hot and dry weather from June 16 to 18 with intermittent rain. However, strong wind and thunderstorms are forecasted for districts like Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Bajaur, Kohistan, Chitral, and others, with occasional gaps in the stormy pattern from June 18 to 22.

During the same period, rain, wind, thundershowers, and dust storms (with a few heavy falls) are forecasted for Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, and several other northern and central Punjab districts, with occasional gaps in the stormy pattern.