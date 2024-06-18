AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in Punjab, KP, GB from June 18 to 22

BR Web Desk Published June 18, 2024 Updated June 18, 2024 05:17pm

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted wind, rain and thunderstorms in different parts of the country between June 18 and 22.

According to the Met Office, the weather will remain hot and dry in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on June 16 and 17. However, rain and thunderstorms are expected to start on Friday evening/night and Saturday morning in these areas. From June 18 to 22, intermittent periods of rain, wind, and thunderstorms are predicted, particularly in parts of GB and AJK.

ACs, Mukhtiarkars directed to inspect pumping stations ahead of rains

KP’s southern parts are likely to experience hot and dry weather from June 16 to 18 with intermittent rain. However, strong wind and thunderstorms are forecasted for districts like Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Bajaur, Kohistan, Chitral, and others, with occasional gaps in the stormy pattern from June 18 to 22.

During the same period, rain, wind, thundershowers, and dust storms (with a few heavy falls) are forecasted for Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, and several other northern and central Punjab districts, with occasional gaps in the stormy pattern.

PMD thunderstorm rain forecast rain in Punjab rain in KP GB rains AJK rains rain in Kashmir rain prediction

Comments

200 characters

PMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in Punjab, KP, GB from June 18 to 22

Israeli forces deepen Rafah invasion, kill 17 in central camps

Oil prices stable as demand uncertainty persists

Hospital fire kills 9 in northern Iran: media

Malaysia preparing to join BRICS economic group, media report says

Indian shares hit record highs at the open

Asian markets rise with Wall St as traders eye latest US data

Gaza hostilities continue despite Israeli armed forces announcement, UNRWA chief says

Eid-ul-Adha:PM Shehbaz, President Zardari urge nation to reaffirm commitment to values of sacrifice

Army chief condemns India’s oppression against Kashmiris

Read more stories