Pakistan
PM firm to recover looted money sent abroad
- The meeting focused on steps to prevent money-laundering, recover looted money and improve the overall economic situation in the country.
Updated 30 Nov 2020
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said recovery of the looted money illegally transferred abroad was the top priority of the government.
Prime Minister expressed these views in a meeting with economist Dr. Shahid Kardar. Federal Minister Hammad Azhar, Adviser on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant Dr. Waqar Masood were present.
Prime Minister said illegal transfer of money from developing countries was the main cause of their poverty.
The meeting focused on steps to prevent money-laundering, recover looted money and improve the overall economic situation in the country.
China’s defence minister calls on COAS Bajawa
PM firm to recover looted money sent abroad
Gilgit Baltistan Assembly elects PTI's Khalid Khurshid as CM
Moderna says will request US, Europe vaccine authorization Monday
Punjab police chief orders removal of containers, barriers from routes leading to PDM rally venue
OIC decides to hold the 2021 CFM Session in Pakistan
White House's Kushner headed to Saudi, Qatar: reports
Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday
Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist as it mulls response
Biden names all-female senior communications team
Afghan forces kill Taliban mastermind of army base attack
Read more stories
Comments