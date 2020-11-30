Markets
European stocks sink at open
- In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index declined 0.5 percent to 13,273.40 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.6 percent to stand at 5,562.40.
30 Nov 2020
LONDON: European stock markets slid in opening deals on Monday after earlier losses in Asia.
In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies dropped 0.3 percent to 6,350.17 points, compared with the closing level on Friday.
Asian equities also fell Monday as vaccine hopes were overshadowed by a pick-up in Covid-19 infections around the world.
