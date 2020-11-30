Business & Finance
China grants Tesla green light to start selling Shanghai-made Model Y SUV
- The U.S. electric vehicle maker is expanding its car factory in Shanghai, where it is making Model 3 electric sedans.
30 Nov 2020
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla Inc has obtained permission to start selling its Shanghai-made Model Y sports utility vehicle in China, according to documents released by the country’s industry ministry.
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology published the approval on its website on Monday. The U.S. electric vehicle maker is expanding its car factory in Shanghai, where it is making Model 3 electric sedans.
PDM to hold jalsa in Multan today
China grants Tesla green light to start selling Shanghai-made Model Y SUV
GB Assembly to elect leader of house today
Punjab govt imposes lockdown in nine cities as COVID-19 cases surge
PM, army chief briefed by DG ISI
Nepra urged to revise industrial tariff
Suicide car bomb kills 30 Afghan security personnel
Kashmir issue: Niamey declaration reiterates OIC's principled position: FO
HK's top leader piles up cash at home after US sanctions
Payment of 3 percent fee/charges to CCP: FD's viewpoint given preference
Covid-19 cases: There's no patient on ventilator in AJK, G-B, Balochistan
PM insists Opposition will never get 'NRO'
Read more stories
Comments