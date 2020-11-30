AVN 68.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 132.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 105.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFL 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
HASCOL 14.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 130.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 79.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 99.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
PAEL 33.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIOC 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
POWER 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 194.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 60.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.23%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Four killed, dozens wounded in Sri Lanka prison riot

AFP 30 Nov 2020

COLOMBO: Guards opened fire Sunday to contain a prison riot near Sri Lanka's capital where at least four inmates were killed and 24 wounded while protesting a surge of coronavirus infections, officials said. Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said elite police commandos were deployed to the Mahara prison where had inmates rioted against overcrowded conditions and demanded their early release.

"Guards at Mahara have used force to control an unruly situation," Rohana said. Police initially said one prisoner was killed and three wounded, but doctors at the nearby Ragama hospital said they received the bodies of four inmates, while another 24 were admitted with wounds.

Prison officials said rioting inmates had set fire to a section of the prison and firefighters had been called in to douse the flames. Teams of elite police Special Task Force commandos have been sent to bolster security at the prison, police spokesman Rohana said.

Four killed, dozens wounded in Sri Lanka prison riot

Nepra urged to revise industrial tariff

Suicide car bomb kills 30 Afghan security personnel

Kashmir issue: Niamey declaration reiterates OIC's principled position: FO

HK's top leader piles up cash at home after US sanctions

Payment of 3 percent fee/charges to CCP: FD's viewpoint given preference

Covid-19 cases: There's no patient on ventilator in AJK, G-B, Balochistan

PM insists Opposition will never get 'NRO'

PDM to hold planned rally 'at any cost': Fazl

Private sector hurt by massive govt borrowing: experts

Petrol prices may be revised upward

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.