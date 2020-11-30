Four killed, dozens wounded in Sri Lanka prison riot

COLOMBO: Guards opened fire Sunday to contain a prison riot near Sri Lanka's capital where at least four inmates were killed and 24 wounded while protesting a surge of coronavirus infections, officials said. Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said elite police commandos were deployed to the Mahara prison where had inmates rioted against overcrowded conditions and demanded their early release.

"Guards at Mahara have used force to control an unruly situation," Rohana said. Police initially said one prisoner was killed and three wounded, but doctors at the nearby Ragama hospital said they received the bodies of four inmates, while another 24 were admitted with wounds.

Prison officials said rioting inmates had set fire to a section of the prison and firefighters had been called in to douse the flames. Teams of elite police Special Task Force commandos have been sent to bolster security at the prison, police spokesman Rohana said.