Nov 30, 2020
Tigray hospitals flooded after Ethiopia PM declares victory

AFP 30 Nov 2020

ADDIS ABABA: Hospitals in the capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region faced an influx of trauma patients, an aid group said Sunday, a day after federal troops claimed control of the city and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said fighting was over.

Abiy, last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, declared victory on Saturday evening in a three-week military confrontation with leaders of Tigray's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). But a communications blackout in Tigray has made it impossible to independently verify whether the regional capital Mekele is completely under federal government control.

It has also frustrated efforts to obtain a full picture of fierce fighting in Tigray that has left thousands dead and sent tens of thousands of refugees streaming across the border into Sudan. On Sunday the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said health workers in Mekele were struggling with shortages of food and medical supplies including body bags.

At Ayder Referral Hospital, one of the city's biggest, the ICRC said it "found approximately 80 percent of patients to be suffering from trauma injuries,", without specifying how the injuries were sustained.

