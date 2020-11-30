Tax, duties collection today: SBP extends banking hours

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced opening of concerned bank branches with extended hours on Monday to facilitate the collection of government taxes and duties.

In order to facilitate the collection of government receipts/ duties/taxes, it has been decided that the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours till 9:00 pm on November 30, 2020 (today) for which purpose a special clearing has been arranged at 6:00 pm on the same day by the NIFT.

SBP has advised all banks to keep their concerned branches open on November 30, 2020 (today) till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for Government transactions by the NIFT.

