Israel, Saudi Arabia secret meeting proves fruitless as both sides fail to reach normalization pact

(Karachi) A secret meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman proved fruitless after Saudi Arabia backed away from US-brokered deal to solidify bulwark against Iran, Wall Street Journal reported.

As per details, Israeli PM Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia for a secret meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, hoping to win assurances for normalization deal between the two Middle East rivals.

However, the talks between the two leaders failed to yield positive results in a blow to outgoing US President Donald Trump administration’s efforts to reorder the politics of the region and build a defence in opposition to Iran.

On September 15, Israel and two Gulf Arab nations, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, inked historic diplomatic deals to normalize relations. The peace deal is known as the "Abraham Accord,” which has been named after “the father of all three great faiths,” Christian, Muslim, and Jewish.

The initiative aimed to herald a dramatic shift in Middle East power dynamics. The deals make them the third and fourth Arab states to take such steps to normalize ties since Israel signed peace treaties with Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

According to the agreement, Israel will suspend applying sovereignty to areas of the West Bank that it planned to annex. The peace deal was struck after several discussions were held between the officials of Israel, UAE and the United States.